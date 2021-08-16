Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 75,791 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,791 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

