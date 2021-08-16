Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $1,357,456.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QS stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.