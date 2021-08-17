$0.06 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Snap posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,245,179 shares of company stock worth $439,077,177 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

