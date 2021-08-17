$0.07 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after acquiring an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.