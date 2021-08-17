$0.10 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

