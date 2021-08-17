$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triterras by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

