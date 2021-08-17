$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Recommended Story: Float
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.