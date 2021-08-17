-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

OIS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

