-$0.30 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.01. Carvana posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $5,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $249,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVNA opened at $361.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.97 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
