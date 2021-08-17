$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

