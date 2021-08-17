$0.32 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

REYN opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

