$0.58 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Corning posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

