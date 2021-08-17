-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.66). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,077 shares of company stock worth $5,799,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

