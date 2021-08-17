$0.66 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

