-$0.86 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

