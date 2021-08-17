$0.92 EPS Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.