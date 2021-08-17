$1.03 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $204,741,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $52.33 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.