$1.17 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.07. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

