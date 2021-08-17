$1.68 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.90. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 129.2% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 10,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Mosaic by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

