100,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCRN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

