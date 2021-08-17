10,670 Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65.

SSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.