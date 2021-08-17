$110.57 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $110.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $454.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.