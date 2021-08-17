11,132 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

