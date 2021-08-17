14,098 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 248,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 306,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

