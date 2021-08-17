146,537 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 146,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVB Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

