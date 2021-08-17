$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $15.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.52 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $59.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,429. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after buying an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Sysco by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 644,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.