15,832 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,832 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

