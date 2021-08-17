170,995 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,000. Prosperity Bancshares makes up about 2.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.