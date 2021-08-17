1,891 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.