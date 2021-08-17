1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.79.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
