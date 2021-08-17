1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.79.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

