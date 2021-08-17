23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ME opened at 7.29 on Monday. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.90.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth $14,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

