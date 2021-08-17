25,070 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

