27,853 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Jounce Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNCE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

