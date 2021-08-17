$286.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.74 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 3,431,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,078. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

