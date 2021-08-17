$291.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce sales of $291.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

