$3.05 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.97. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $15.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $376.01. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.54. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.