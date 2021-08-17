3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 3.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 7,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,716,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 98,778.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,630 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 173.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

