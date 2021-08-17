$4.46 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,407. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.38. The firm has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

