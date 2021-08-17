5,800 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

