6,055 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 419,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

