7,378 Shares in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74.

