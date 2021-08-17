$74.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $74.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.20 million and the highest is $75.50 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

APEI traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 85,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

