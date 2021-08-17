$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $745.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.