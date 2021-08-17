$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $745.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.