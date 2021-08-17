89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $33.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $368.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.