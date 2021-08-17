8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0033 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $613,244.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001250 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

