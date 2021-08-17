Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $57,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.