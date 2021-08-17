Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 2,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acacia Research stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Acacia Research worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

