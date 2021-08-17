Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 0.4%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.93 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.65). 557,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 974,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £158.80 million and a PE ratio of -45.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright purchased 232,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

