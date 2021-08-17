AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 445,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

