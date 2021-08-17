AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

